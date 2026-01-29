Kim Kardashian was 'drunk' when discussing Meghan, Harry's demand to delete photos

American reality television star Kim Kardashian broke silence on why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's photos were removed from Kris Jenner and her Instagram accounts during an appearance on her sister Khloe Kardashian's podcast.

While Kim addressed the issue politely it seemed at some point that she was offended with what she and her mother were put through by the royal couple's demand to delete their photos.

She spoke about what the sisters called "Photogate" during an appearing on Khloe Kardashian's podcast, Khloe in Wonder Land.

On Wednesday the reality TV star and businesswoman announced on her Instagram stories that the full episode of the podcast was out now.

Meanwhile, her sister Khloé Kardashian shared a clip from the podcast where Kim Kardashian was sipping a drink which they call a lychee martini.

"What the hell is this," Kim asks while expressing dislike for the taste.

"I'm drunk already," she says when Khloe explains it exactly it was.

Speaking about why the photos of Harry and Meghan taken at Kris Jenner's birthday party were deleted from Instagram she explained "It was really innocent, which is so crazy." "Mom and Meghan have been friends for some years now, and they have a really sweet relationship.”

Kim continued that afterward, they were going through photos and deciding which ones to share on social media.

"We were told that it was totally cool to post,” Kim said. “And then after it was posted, I think they realized it was Remembrance Day, and they didn’t want to be seen at a party, even though it’s already up, you know, and then taken down. And then I think they realized, like, 'Oh, this was so silly.' "

She added that although they had been seen at the Baby2Baby charity gala the same night, "that was fine, but maybe not partying and dancing on the dance floor or whatever."

"So we took them down to respect Remembrance Day," Kim said.

The holiday, held annually in November, honors members of the armed forces who died in service.

Kim continued, "You got to laugh at, like, the situation sometimes and just, like, lighten it up and be if everyone’s taking it the wrong way, like, lean in. I was like, ‘We should do a full Skims campaign.’ Take the photo — even just us, like, I’ll shoot you at mom, you know, post it and then delete it, like, 30 minutes later. And then I say, ‘Oh, sorry, I didn’t have permission to post those photos for the campaign.' "

"If we just made it light and made it funny, you know, I think it would have been, like, received differently, but I hated how that was received for everyone,” Kim said. "That sucks. It was just made into something that was so crazy and ridiculous that just didn’t have to be."