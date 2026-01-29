King announces Greenland visit amid Trump threats

Denmark's King Frederik will undertake a visit to Greenland next month amid tensions over US President Donald Trump's statements about the territory.

A statement issued by the royal family said the monarch's visit is scheduled for February 18-20 2026.

The King is due to touch down in Nuuk, Greenland's capital city, on Wednesday, February 18.

Additional details regarding the three-day programme will be released according to the palace.

King Frederik and his wife Queen Mary on Wednesday concluded their two-day visit to Estonia as protests against Trump continued in their country.

Protesters carrying slogans that read "Yankees go home" and "Hands off Greenland" gathered in front of the American embassy in Denmark in support of Greenland.⁠

⁠The protests were held as US President Trump warned on Friday that he may impose tariffs on countries that oppose his plans to take over Greenland.⁠

⁠Trump’s threat came after Britain joined EU nations including France, Germany and Sweden on a scoping exercise for a deployment to Greenland designed to reassure the US that the island is well defended.⁠

In the absence of King Frederik and Queen Mary, the couple's son assumed the role of the Head of State of Denmark as a regent.



