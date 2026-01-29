DoorDash driver killed during late night delivery in North Carolina

A DoorDash driver was brutally shot dead while working late in west Charlotte, with police confirming a murder suspect has now been arrested in Texas.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say 23-year-old Kelvin Javier Molina Garcia was taken into custody on Tuesday in Texas, and has been charged with murder in connection with the killing, reports NBC’s WCNC.

Officers said they worked with several law enforcement agencies in Texas to track him down. He is expected to be extradited back to North Carolina in the coming weeks. The victim’s family has been informed of the arrest, police confirmed.

The shooting happened on Sunday night, 25 January, near the junction of West Boulevard and Elmin Street.

Officers arriving at the scene found John Glenn Martinez suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Despite attempts to save him, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

DoorDash later confirmed Martinez was one of its delivery drivers and was working at the time of the attack.

In a statement to Queen City News, a company spokesperson described the incident as ‘tragic’ and said the firm was cooperating with investigators.

Police have not yet said what led to the shooting or whether Martinez was targeted while making a delivery.

The investigation continues as detectives to piece together the events that led to the fatal encounter.