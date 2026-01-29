Palace releases complete details of King Charles documentary premiere

King Charles III on Wednesday hosted the first film premiere at a royal palace when a documentary chronicling his lifetime work of championing nature was shown at his historic Windsor Castle home.

Buckingham Palace on Thursday released details of the premier with multiple photos and a video featuring glimpses from the event.

Below is the full statement released by the palace:

"The King and Queen, accompanied by The Duchess of Edinburgh and The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, have attended the Premiere of Prime Video’s 'Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision' at Windsor Castle.

It said, "Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision, available to watch on Prime Video from Friday 6th February 2026, outlines His Majesty’s philosophy of Harmony. The philosophy of Harmony, exemplified through the work of The King’s Foundation Charity, encourages us to see ourselves as part of nature, not apart from nature.

The philosophy focuses on the interconnectedness of all life and the importance of living in balance with nature. This involves learning from traditional wisdom, encouraging ecological awareness, and respecting the natural world.

Finding Harmony charts how The King’s Foundation, headquartered at its flagship regeneration project Dumfries House in Ayrshire, Scotland, has sparked a global ‘Harmony’ movement. From sustainable textiles and food production, to urbanism, community regeneration and traditional skills, the film documents how the model of sustainable community regeneration at Dumfries House, pioneered by The King’s Foundation, has inspired similar projects around the world.

Filming for the documentary started in early 2025 at Dumfries House, and throughout the year took place over four continents, highlighting Harmony projects taking place across the globe.

The landmark film has been produced by Passion Planet and is narrated by King’s Foundation Ambassador and Academy-Award winning actor, Kate Winslet.

At the Premiere, The King and Queen, accompanied by The Duchess of Edinburgh and The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, joined guests including Henry Cavill, Stanley Tucci and Sienna Miller in the Waterloo Chamber for a viewing of the documentary.

The screening was opened by King’s Foundation Ambassador and narrator of the documentary, Kate Winslet.

Following the screening, Their Majesties spent time with guests, those involved in the documentary and ambassadors of the King’s Foundation in the Grand Reception Room.