King Charles sends subtle message of love to Prince Harry

King Charles sent a sweet and subtle message of love to his estranged son Prince Harry by featuring him in his new Prime Video documentary, Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision.

The Duke of Sussex’s appearance in the documentary shows that monarch’s love for him is still strong despite their ongoing feud.

The film featured a short clip of a young Harry fly fishing with Charles with Prince William also appearing in the documentary.

According to GB News, the Documentary captures King’s long-standing passion for protecting the environment.

He warned that the climate crises is "rapidly going backwards" with mankind "actually destroying our means to survival.”

It comes after King Charles did not meet Harry when he returned to the UK for his trial against Daily Mail publishers.

Speaking on it, royal expert Kinsey Schofield revealed the reason why Charles decided not to meet with his son despite being in the same country.

“It’s important to note that King Charles does not regularly communicate with Harry,” she told Fox News Digital.

“The Royal Family views him as untrustworthy and a liability, largely due to concerns that private conversations will quickly find their way into the press.

“This is especially sensitive given that the King’s cancer treatment is considered a deeply private matter.”

Schofield continued, “Emotional distractions aren’t likely to be part of this trip, aiming to help the U.K. economically, let alone the fact that Harry can’t be trusted.”

“Nor does the Family want a media circus with the optics regarding family disputes overshadowing such important state business," the expert noted.

“Security and logistics for any royal visit to a private home would be complicated, hence being extremely rare.”