Princess Beatrice, Eugenie get stuck as Andrew’s distress turns humiliating

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie’s emotional state has reportedly taken a major beating and its all because of the way they have been exposed to the media frenzy against their parents Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson.

For those still unversed, the former Yorks’ associations with a known and convicted sex offender were leaked last year, and more recently email correspondences also dragged their mom Fergie into the mix after her email to the financier was leaked by the Mail on Sunday. In it she apologized for calling him a pedophile and called him her ‘supreme friend’.

While her reasons were later revealed by a representative the world did not take kindly because prior to this she had denied having any association whatsoever.

But now, with public’s attention even moving to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie and their finances which they refused a probe into, ITV News’ royal editor Chris Ship just spoke to The Mirror and weighed in on the emotional impact all of this must be having on the sisters.

While he admits, “the guidance from Buckingham Palace around Andrew was that Beatrice and Eugenie’s position in the royal family was unaffected.”

Because in his view the girls ‘obviously’ shouldn’t be held responsible for their father’s missteps, “but it must still be emotionally draining for them to see how he has been humiliated and had his reputation completely torn to shreds right across the world.”

Royal biographer Katie Nicholl also spoke to the same outlet and shared similar sentiments. In her eyes, “for all the privileges of royal life, it’s also a life of sacrifice. They live in a goldfish bowl, and one of the biggest sacrifices of all is that the world sees their every move.”