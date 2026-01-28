Newborn found dead stuffed inside duffel bag in mother’s closet/ photo courtesy: Nicola Devine

In a deeply disturbing case, a young mother in New York has been charged after the body of her one-month-old baby was found hidden inside a duffel bag in a Brooklyn apartment.

According to prosecutors, officers carried out a welfare check at a home on Veronica Place in Flatbush on Saturday, where they immediately noticed a strong and unusual smell inside the property.

During a search of the apartment, first responders discovered the infant’s body wrapped in a duffel bag and placed at the back of a closet.

Court documents describe a heart wrenching scene. The baby, identified as Adonnys Kendall, was not breathing, with the corpse having clear signs of decomposition, prosecutors said.

Pix 11 reports the child’s mother, Gynae Kendall, allegedly told police that the baby had not been in the apartment for the past two weeks and claimed she did not know where he was. Investigators later confirmed the infant was deceased inside the home.

Kendall has been charged with concealment of a human corpse. She was arraigned on Tuesday, where she pleaded not guilty.

A judge ordered a mental health evaluation and placed her on supervised release ahead of her next court appearance, scheduled for May 28.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of the baby’s death. Prosecutors said the investigation remains ongoing, and further charges have not been ruled out.