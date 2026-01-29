Kate Middleton does not ‘cave in’ when it comes to her kids, says expert

Kate Middleton is praised for her children’s upbringing.

The Princess of Wales, who does not want Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to become addicted to the digital world, is lauded for not ‘caving’ into pressures.

Jo Frost, a childcare expert, reveals: "From a professional standpoint I strongly agree with the decision the Prince and Princess of Wales are making.

"Their approach to holding back on smartphones and limiting their children's screen exposure is not old-fashioned parenting — it is based on informed, intentional, and deeply connected, intuitive parenting. I see on social media this blanket tone as if old-fashioned often implies nostalgia, a longing for the past, or a resistance to progress. This is none of those things."

The expert added: "These parents are fully aware they are raising children in a digitally saturated world just like millions of other parents worldwide. They are not in denial of technology's place in society and they are simply choosing to lead rather than react and cave in."