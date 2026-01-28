Suspect comes to light after Ilhan Omar attack in Minneapolis/Photo credit: Reuters

A man accused of attacking Democratic congresswoman Ilhan Omar during a town hall in Minneapolis has been identified as Anthony Kazmierczak after police arrested him at the scene.

Officers said Kazmierczak sprayed an unknown liquid from a syringe at the Minnesota lawmaker as she addressed constituents on Tuesday evening, reports Newsweek.

Arrest records show Kazmierczak was booked later that night on a charge of third-degree assault.

Police said officers working at the event witnessed the moment he discharged the substance at Ms Omar, prompting immediate intervention and his arrest.

The incident occurred shortly after Ms Omar had called for the abolition of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and urging Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to resign or face impeachment.

Her comments came amid heightened emotions in Minneapolis following the fatal shootings of two residents by federal immigration agents earlier this month, during President Donald Trump’s renewed immigration enforcement push.

The police have not disclosed a motive. Authorities said the investigation is ongoing and that further details would be released once the substance involved is identified and interviews are completed.