EU strengthens space autonomy by signing Ariane 6 launch contract for Galileo satellites

The European Union Agency for the Space Programme (EUSPA) and Arianespace have signed a new contract for the launch of the second pair of Galileo Second Generation (G2) satellites with Europe’s Ariane 6 rocket launcher. The Galileo L18 mission will mark the Ariane 6’s fifth launch in support of the Galileo programme.

Ariane 6 successfully completed its inaugural Galileo mission on December 17, 2025, placing two Galileo satellites into orbit.

Furthermore, the Galileo Control Centres in Fucino and Oberpfaffnhofen are now managing these satellites directly. In addition, two further Ariane 6 launches are planned to complete the first generation, followed by the Galileo L17 mission, which will deploy the first pair of second-generation satellites.

The EU previously relied on Elon Musk’s SpaceX to launch its strategic satellites; however, returning to the Ariane 6 launcher is a pivotal step in securing autonomous location services independent of the US Global Positioning System.

The development of Galileo Second Generation (G2) satellites will provide enhanced performance, resilience, and future-proof capabilities. This ensures that the EU satellite navigation system remains a world-class asset serving both public and authorities across Europe and around the globe.