Georgia assistant principal accused of nearly 100 Walmart thefts

An assistant principal at a Georgia elementary school has been placed on administrative leave after being accused of repeatedly stealing from a Walmart store, according to authorities.

Courtney Shaw, who serves as assistant principal at Free Home Elementary School in Cherokee County, is alleged to have carried out nearly 100 thefts over a two-month period.

According to Channel 2 Action News, an incident report from the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office claims Shaw stole merchandise on 98 separate occasions.

Investigators say the alleged thefts took place between November 2 and December 31 at a Walmart on Bells Ferry Road. During that time, Shaw is accused of taking items worth just under $944.

According to the report, she consistently used a tricky method at self-checkout, stacking items together but scanning only one before placing both into a bag or her shopping cart.

The pattern of alleged thefts was flagged by store staff initiating investigation that was later referred to law enforcement. The sheriff’s office has not released further details on potential charges at this stage.

The Cherokee County School District confirmed that Shaw has been placed on administrative leave while both internal and law enforcement investigations are ongoing.

Officials said no further comment would be made until those inquiries are complete.

Shaw has been at Free Home Elementary School since 2024, according to the school’s website.