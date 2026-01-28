Prince Harry’s court scare boosts his fight for full UK security

Prince Harry’s recent scare in a London courtroom has made him even more determined to get full security in the US, claimed an insider.

Last week, during the start of the Duke of Sussex’s privacy trial, a woman identified as a known stalker sat just a few meters behind him.

According to reports, King Charles’ son’s security team quickly noticed her and alerted court staff, however, they could not take any action because the courtroom is a public space.

Speaking on it, a source told Radar Online that the incident left Harry shaken and highlighted the dangers he faces in Britain without automatic police protection, which was removed after he stepped back from royal duties in 2020.

"This court stalker terror has reinforced everything he has been warning about," the insider said. "It has become central to how he is framing his endless U.K. security fight, because it shows how exposed he feels when he is in Britain."

The source continued, "Harry's security team was effectively powerless in that moment.

"They are not law enforcement, and the High Court is a public space, so unless a crime is being committed there is very little they can do beyond monitoring the situation and alerting court staff.

“Harry lives with a constant level of anxiety about his personal safety, especially when he is in Britain.

"Discovering just how close she had been left him genuinely shaken and reinforced his fear that, without full protection, he is far more exposed than he should be."