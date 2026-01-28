Brooklyn Beckham inspired Princess Eugenie to cut Andrew out of her life?

Princess Eugenie is reportedly distancing herself completely from her father, former Prince Andrew, with insiders describing the rift as a “Brooklyn Beckham-level” cutoff.

According to a report by The Mirror, Eugenie has stopped all contact with Andrew after he was stripped of his royal titles and was asked to vacate the Royal Loge due to his past links to Jeffrey Epstein.

A source said that the princess seems to be following in Brooklyn’s footsteps who recently targeted his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, in a scathing social media rant.

He said there will be no reconciliation with his family while accusing them of controlling his life and trying to damage his relationship with his wife Nicola Peltz.

Comparing Eugenie’s stance on Andrew to that of Brooklyn’s, a source revealed that “there is no contact at all, nothing” between the father-daughter duo.

“It’s Brooklyn Beckham-level – she has completely cut him off,” they added.

Moreover, royal author Andrew Lownie also claimed that both Eugenie and her sister Princess Beatrice “might be worried there are further damaging revelations to come.”

Lownie claimed that so far only a tiny portion, about 1%, of the information from the Jeffrey Epstein investigation has been released and more could come to the limelight.

Adding to it, crisis PR expert Lauren Beeching told the i newspaper that the sisters should have taken some tother approach in dealing with their father.

"Personally, I don't think the smartest move is for them to publicly announce that they're distancing themselves from their father,” she said.

“The more effective approach is simply not to be seen with him and not make a spectacle of it.”