From Earth to Moon: US startup opens bookings for inflatable Lunar hotel

In January 2026, a US-based start-up called Galactic Resource Utilization (GRU) Space officially started accepting reservations for what it claims will be the first permanent off-Earth structure built in history.

One of the intriguing aspects of the new venture is that the company offers selected applicants the option to place a deposit of either $250,000 or $1 million depending on the experience they choose.

At present, the project is in the initial stages of testing; no physical structure has been assembled on the Moon, and the viability of long-term settlement remains unproven. The company is marketing the experience to wealthy tourists, frequent space travelers and couples seeking a dream gateway. GRU further plans to gradually expand the site into a permanent lunar hotel for up to 10 guests, with even more ambitious plans to build a similar facility on Mars.

The recent announcement comes amid US President Trump's commitment to plant a flag on Mars by 2028, as tech billionaires push for private involvement beyond low Earth orbit.

In contrast, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has backed Orbital Reef-a proposed venture space station intended to orbit Earth in a manner similar to the International Space Station-underscoring an emphasis on tourism, research, and commercial use.

Nevertheless, this initiative marks a significant shift in the space industry from state-owned research toward high-end commercial infrastructure. It signals the transition of science fiction into a tangible, elite, and expensive business model.

Meanwhile, an American aerospace company called Above: Space Development has also been competing to launch what it calls the world’s first space hotel as early as 2027.