Queen Camilla, Prince William put Kate Middleton in difficult position

Queen Camilla and Prince William have put Kate Middleton in a difficult position to take the lead in making amends with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

According to reports, the Queen Consort and the Prince of Wales are so firm in their stance against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex that King Charles had no other choice but to ask Kate to step forward.

A report by Radar Online claimed that the monarch has urged the Princess of Wales to contact the Sussexes and heal the family feud.

They said Charles asked Kate to "help lessen the rift" with Meghan, noting that he is not “expecting warmth or friendship” from them but they should be able to tolerate each other under one roof.

"What he is asking for is a visible, good-faith effort,” they said, adding that Charles “accepts that William will not take that step and that Camilla has no intention of doing so, which leaves Kate as the only person capable of showing that willingness."

"Charles is genuinely distressed by how fractured his family has become," the insider shared about the monarch who was diagnosed of cancer in 2024.

"The thought of his sons remaining estranged weighs heavily on him, and he believes that even a modest change in tone now, guided by Kate, could spare the family years of further harm, regardless of the disruption it may cause in the moment."