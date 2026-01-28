Meghan Markle is ‘done’ playing meek: ‘As royal mistakes her restraint for fear’

Meghan Markle has been gearing up to go toe-to-toe with a member of the Royal Family that she has never seen eye-to-eye with and sources warn she is headed for an outright war should the senior royal mistake her ‘restraint’ for ‘fear’.

The allegation and the surrounding family drama has been exposed by a well placed source that just spoke to Closer magazine.

According to their findings, “[Meghan] plans to show up with her head held high,” in the UK, “keep interactions to an absolute minimum and make it very clear through her body language that she wants nothing to do with her. But if Camilla crosses a line, Meghan isn’t going to suffer in silence.”

For those unversed with Meghan’s potential UK return, it is currently dependent on Ravec’s decision over Prince Harry’s security measures, as previously they were on a case-by-case basis and did not automatically offer armed protection for him, his wife or his children.

Also another thing that she is using to tighten up her arsenal against the Queen is the family secrets because according to the same source, “Meghan is done playing meek and says if Camilla does anything underhanded while they’re back in the U.K. she’s going to retaliate”.

All in all “she’s preparing for war” and “says Camilla has mistaken restraint for fear, and this time Meghan is ready to show her that she won’t be pushed around, no matter who she’s up against.”

King Charles on the other hand, allegedly, does not hold the same views as his wife because he “has not turned his back on Meghan.” In reality “the more time goes by, the more empathy he seems to feel for her,” and while the source says “he doesn’t expect trust to be magically restored, but he believes empathy and basic decency should still apply, he thinks Harry, and by extension Meghan, deserves this.”

But “the problem is that the situation is completely undermining Charles’ attempts to calm things down. He wants peace, and there’s Camilla trying to paint Meghan as a problem before she’s even set foot back in the country.”