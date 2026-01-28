Kate Middleton urged to be ‘selective’ amid looming cancer recovery

Kate Middleton is urged to tread carefully as she returns to work.

The Princess of Wales, who is recovering from her cancer diagnosis, had a full diary at the start of 2026. The future Queen is this asked to take things slowly.

“Last year was survival then recovery mode, picking her moments and pacing herself, "wrote royal expert Robert Jobson in Hello!. ‘

“This year, I expect Catherine to carry out more engagements but be selective. Her diary is already filling up, I am told. But she won’t go back to the old pace; she’s learnt that lesson. It will be meaningful, with gaps in between for her family,” he said.

Jobson further added: “After everything she has been through, she feels blessed that her treatment is over, and quality time with the children is what matters most,” Jobson added. “She takes nothing for granted.”