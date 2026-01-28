Prince Harry loses space on William’s calendar? ‘Just nursing old wounds & fighting’

The possibility for reconciliation, fence mending and forgiveness seems to be inching further and further away from Prince Harry, but only with his brother Prince William because previous reports suggest King Charles has warned all members of the Firm to maintain respectful behavior in case Meghan does end up accompanying Prince Harry to his UK trips. Which will also include housing in Highgrove reportedly.

Royal author Robert Jobson is the expert that pointed all this out, that too in a conversation with HELLO! magazine.

The chat fully exposed what Prince William’s prioritizing while Prince Harry goes public against NATO claims made by Donald Trump.

In his view while the brothers technically were in the same country when the Duke of Sussex jetted in for his case against the Associated Newspapers, but in reality “it’s like they’re worlds apart.”

Furthermore, even their brand images are running on parallel platforms because William and Kate [Middleton] are the “embodiment of the future of the monarchy,” while Harry looks “trapped in the past.” Also, while William is “out there doing the job, serving, Prince Harry, is back in court and “nursing old wounds, is still fighting yesterday’s battles.”

He also attempted to drive the point home near the end and said, “William is building a future, and he no longer needs Harry’s drama. You can’t bridge that gap when one brother is moving forward, and the other won’t let go of the past and the bitterness.” All in all “reconciliation needs compromise, but it mostly needs trust, and there is no trust between the brothers.”