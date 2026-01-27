Woman dies after ‘one punch’ as teen charged with manslaughter

A 19-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter after a woman died following what police allege was a ‘single punch’ outside a pub in Northumberland, United Kingdom.

40-year-old Lisa Denton suffered a serious head injury during an altercation outside Charlie’s Bar in North Shields on Saturday, reports Daily Mail.

She was taken to hospital in a critical condition but died the following morning, according to reports.

Building site labourer Liam Moor is accused of punching Ms Denton once in the face before fleeing the scene without calling for help.

Prosecutors say he later became aware that police were looking for him and handed himself in the next day.

Moor was first arrested on suspicion of murder but later was formally charged with manslaughter on Monday.

Appearing at South East Northumberland Magistrates’ Court, Moor became emotional as the charge was read out. Friends and family were also present in the courtroom. He was not asked to enter a plea.

The court heard that the incident happened within seconds but had fatal consequences.

Due to the seriousness of the charge, the case has been shifted to Newcastle court for a hearing next month. Moor was granted conditional bail.