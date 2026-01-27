Queen Camilla gets smacked off her standing while Kate Middleton enforces changes

It seems Kate Middleton’s attitude towards Queen Camilla has been less than acceptable in the eyes of courtiers. So much so that its prompted them to have her totally shut down.

In terms of warnings they have even gone as far as to say, “Camilla can gripe all she wants, but there's no changing the reality that Kate will be queen before too long” and “when that happens, Camilla will effectively be at Kate's mercy in terms of her perks and influence within the Firm.”

Hence, even though “it will be hard for her to swallow her pride and accept Kate's authority, but that's precisely what she'll need to do – especially with preparations already in full swing for the Waleses to enforce their changes to the monarchy even before assuming the throne.”

But that is not all because “there's no doubt Camilla is panicked about where she'll stand in the new scheme of things, but instead of falling into line and respecting Kate, she's chosen to be extremely petty and territorial,” according to RadarOnline.

However, what actually ignited the fire and caused this all to happen when Kate opted to wear a tiara, namely Queen Victoria's dazzling Oriental Circlet tiara, which is worn usually be queens-to-be, at a recent state banquet.

The decision got her called out by the Queen because to her it looked like “another blatant attempt by Kate to make her and her husband, King Charles, look like also-rans,” the source said before signing off.

However, one thing to note though, according to a palace source is that “in fairness to Camilla, she does have some support within the Firm, and some believe she should be afforded more respect and authority while she's still queen.”

But “she only needs to look at how the Waleses have handled the situation with Charles' brother Andrew and the Sussexes to know they're perfectly capable of being ruthless.”

At this point in time “people are warning Camilla to suck it up and stop sabotaging her future standing in the monarchy. Only time will tell if she's capable.”