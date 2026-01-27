Kate Middleton undertakes whirlwind visit to Northern England with a smile on her face

Kate Middleton on Tuesday visited Wakefield Trinity RLFC as part of royal engagements in Northern England.

Kensington Palace shared details of Princess Kate's visit with multiple photos of the Princess of Wales meeting players.

A message from Kate Middleton detailing the purpose of her visit was also posted on the social media account of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

An Instagram post was shared with the caption, "Bringing generations together. At Wakefield Trinity RLFC seeing how the club’s community programmes are creating connection. From supporting older people through the In Touch programme to inspiring young people to build confidence, resilience and teamwork."

The Princess of Wales said it was a pleasure to support the the Rugby Football League as Patron and see how rugby league is creating opportunities for everyone to thrive, both on and off the pitch.

Kate Middleton, who was diagnosed with cancer in early 2024, is currently making a gradual return to royal duties after completing preventive chemotherapy.

During her latest visit to Northern England, the future queen looked healthy and in good spirits as she interacted with players.

Before her visit to Wakefield Trinity, Kate Middleton visited Family Action’s Children’s Trauma Therapy Service in Bradford where she met youngsters and highlighted "the healing power of creativity, community and nature for individuals who have experienced trauma, isolation and poor mental health."

She was expected to perform a couple of more activities before leaving Northern England.