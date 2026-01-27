NASA’s detailed dark matter map reveals how ‘elusive force’ shapes cosmos

NASA in a recent breakthrough has revealed the most detailed map of dark matter, giving an unprecedented look into the “ghostly architecture” of the universe.

The scientists used the James Webb Space Telescope to create the map which suggests that dark matter acts as a hidden framework on which the galaxies are built.

The comprehensive map published in Nature Astronomy also gives insight into how this elusive substance has shaped the cosmos on an unprecedented level, thereby giving rise to stars, galaxies, and different planets including Earth.

“This is the largest dark matter map we’ve made with Webb, and it’s twice as sharp as any dark matter map made by other observatories,” said Diana Scognamiglio, lead author of the paper and an astrophysicist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California.

Invisible scaffolding

Dark matter does not interact with light, neither reflects nor absorbs it, thereby making it a “ghost” passing through regular matter. The map also confirms that dark matter and regular matter grew up together.

According to Richard Massey, an astrophysicist at Durham University, “Wherever we see a big cluster of thousands of galaxies, we also see an equally massive amount of dark matter in the same place.”

Significance of dark matter

As per researchers’ observations, the detailed look of dark matter could unravel the cosmos mysteries, including the formation of the Milky Way.

Moreover, dark matter is also helpful in determining the large-scale distribution of galaxies in the universe. Its influence also created the suitable conditions for planet formation.

“This map provides stronger evidence that without dark matter, we might not have the elements in our galaxy that allowed life to appear. Dark matter is not something we encounter in our everyday life on Earth, or even in our solar system,