Oman signs deal for first dedicated MicroGEO satellite to launch by 2027

San Francisco’s Astranis Space Technologies has inked a deal with Oman’s MB Group to build and operate the MBsat MicroGEO satellite for secure broadband coverage. This marks the first dedicated MicroGEO communications satellite contracted under Astranis’ Block 3 launch with SpaceX later this year, with service expected to commence by early 2027.

Oman vision 2040: A giant leap for national progress

The satellite is scheduled to launch this summer on a SpaceX Falcon 9 alongside four others, with services beginning in early 2027 to support Oman Vision 2040’s push for structural transformation and digital infrastructure. MB Group’s $200 million investment includes ground stations aimed at accelerating Oman’s growing space ambitions, following the Sultanate’s recent signing of NASA’s Artemis Accords.

The agreement was announced on January 26 framing the project as an expansion of satellite broadband capacity across key Middle East markets.

The agreement was announced in January 2026, framing the project as an expansion of satellite broadband capacity across key Middle East markets. At the signing ceremony, Mahfouz AI-Harthy, Executive Vice-President stated that the agreement with MBCTLC, (a subsidiary of the Al Barwani Group) marks a pivotal step in building Oman’s satellite communications and strengthening its digital infrastructure.

Enhancing national reliability: Why does the MBsat project matter?

The project is designed to enhance network reliability through an integrated in-country ground station and is linked to broader national objectives, including growing the digital economy and creating quality jobs.

Astranis operates as a disruptive player in the space economy, providing strategic value while moving into next-generation connectivity solutions. In today’s uncertain global environment, countries are working collaboratively to secure connectivity with dedicated control and resilience, both of which are crucial to critical energy and transportation systems.

This partnership implies enhanced security for enterprise and sovereign customers alike. Furthermore, MB Group operates in more than 20 countries with businesses, mining, aviation, manufacturing, and strategic investments.