Beatrice shows support to Andrew as Sarah Ferguson, Eugenie deliver major blow

Princess Beatrice has extended her support to disgraced father former Duke of York Andrew amid claims Sarah Ferguson and Eugenie have “cut off all contact” with him.

According to a report by the Sun, Sarah and Andrew’s elder daughter Beatrice shows her support for disgraced father by joining him on a horse ride.

The outlet claimed Beatrice and her daughter Sienna spent time with Andrew in the Royal Mews at Windsor before they headed on to the castle’s grounds.

Andrew rode ahead of Beatrice while she walked beside her daughter — whose horse was led by a groom.

They spent more than 45 minutes on Saturday enjoying Home Park in the shadow of Windsor Castle.

The report further says it is thought that Beatrice also spent time at Royal Lodge, which Andrew is soon to vacate.

Beatrice spent time with Andrew days after royal expert Rob Shuter, in his substack claimed Sarah has officially “cut off all contact” with her former husband.

The royal expert also revealed the reason for cutting ties, saying the sources claimed this move isn’t about principle, it’s about survival.

The insiders told Rob, “He can no longer provide her a free home, zero rent… she’s out!.

“Sarah’s fed up with living in his mess — and she believes distancing herself now might save what’s left of her reputation.”

Meanwhile, the Mail on Sunday also recently reported Princess Eugenie has also cut contact with Andrew amid scandals surrounding him.