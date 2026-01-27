Prince William strongly opposes King Charles in welcoming Harry, Meghan back

Prince William is reportedly strongly opposing King Charles in welcoming Prince Harry and Meghan Markle back to the royal family fold.

According to reports, the Prince of Wales is said to have no interest in reopening communication with Harry, the Duke of Sussex.

As per reports, the brothers have not spoken since Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in 2022 and William does not find it in himself to move on from their feud.

The Prince of Wales is believed to remain deeply upset by claims made in Harry’s 2023 memoir Spare, including allegations of a physical argument and critical remarks about Meghan.

Meanwhile, Charles is urging Kate Middleton to play lead role in bringing the Sussexes back as he believes their feud is damaging the monarchy.

"Charles is acutely aware that every move will be scrutinized," the source said. "Allowing this feud to drag on in public is damaging to the monarchy's image, and he believes Kate has a better grasp than anyone of how things are perceived and how to put duty ahead of personal emotion when it matters."

"Charles is convinced that when William becomes emotionally charged, Kate is the one voice that still cuts through," the insider told Radar Online.

“He knows his son's temperament well and believes that calming the situation will require a level of patience and diplomacy that only she can provide."