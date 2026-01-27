Meghan Markle leaves Prince Harry frustrated with social media move

Meghan Markle reportedly left Prince Harry frustrated with her social media post after she dropped images of his time in Afghanistan.

The Duchess of Sussex posted a photo of Harry sitting in the front of a military helicopter and snapshots from the Invictus Games on her official Instagram account.

The post came just hours after the Duke of Sussex publicly criticized Donald Trump for comments suggesting NATO troops “stayed a little off the frontlines” during the Afghan conflict.

Speaking with Radar Online, a source said Harry feels Meghan is turning his personal military experiences into a political statement aimed at her Hollywood audience.

"Harry feels Meghan is using his service record to signal to her left-leaning Hollywood crowd that she is taking on Trump,” one source said.

They added, “He thinks it turns something deeply personal into a political statement, and that makes him angry."

Another shared that Harry is “already under scrutiny in the U.S. over his visa application, including questions around his past drug use that he openly discussed in his memoir Spare.”

"From Harry's perspective, baiting Trump in the middle of that probe feels dangerous. He worries it invites the wrong kind of attention."

In his bombshell memoir Spare, King Charles’ son admitted to using drugs in his youth, a revelation that has led some to question whether his US visa applications were properly reviewed.

"He thinks Meghan is underestimating how exposed he feels right now," one noted.

As for Meghan, they said she “believes she is standing up for him, but Harry sees it as poking the bear. With Trump, he thinks any provocation can spiral, especially when immigration officials are already looking at his file."