King Charles takes major step to forgive Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

King Charles has set his mind to bring his “darling boy” Prince Harry back to the royal family fold as he is ready to forgive him and Meghan Markle.

According to reports, the monarch is ready to take steps to end the years-long family feud and for that, he has turned to Kate Middleton.

A source told Radar Online that Charles, who is undergoing cancer treatment, has grown frustrated with the ongoing feud between Harry and Prince William and believes only the Princess of Wales can put an end to it.

"From Charles's perspective, this dispute has dragged on to an absurd degree. He is facing serious health challenges while carrying the burden of the crown, and he finds the continued infighting deeply frustrating. His feeling is that, in the context of everything else, it's trivial and exhausting – in his words, 'Everyone Needs to Grow Up!' a source said.

Charles is said to be desperate to spend time with his grandchildren, Prince Archie, and Princess Lilibet, and wants to move past the anger.

"Charles is not blind to the missteps Harry and Meghan have made, and he doesn't excuse them," a source said.

They added, "But he's reached the point where he believes holding on to anger is a waste of what little time anyone truly has.

“From his perspective, forgiveness matters more now, and he wants the door opened to bring them back into the fold."

However, the Prince of Wales has no intention of moving on. So, the insider said, "Charles has come to see Catherine as the last viable bridge between the two sides.”

"He isn't issuing commands, but the expectation is unmistakable. He's made it clear he's relying on her to handle any Sussex visit with care and restraint, so the situation doesn't deteriorate further."