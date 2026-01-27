Prince Harry’s life after Megxit & residual fallout comes to light as he fails to even leave the house

Prince Harry’s life post-Megxit seems wrapped up in issues of the past, fears, concerns and even rumored ‘what ifs’ according to some well-placed insiders that have just come forward.

According to these sources who just spoke to Page Six, “Harry’s not really doing anything in America,” and that is whats causing this feeling to sky rocket.

But whats making this perpetually worse as the days go by is that “it seems he is still very wrapped up in the past,” too.

And while the insider admits, “there have been rumors that Harry is starting a business, but he and Meghan don’t have the best track record,” for them.

For those unversed, it is Meghan Markle who has seemingly been carrying much of the family’s financial weight as of their move to Montecito.

Sources close to OK also claim the Duke has been using most of his free time to be around the kids, Prince Archie who is six-years-old and Princess Lilibet who is four-years-old.

With these vastly “different paths” the duo seem to be on, considering their professional and personal aspirations, the source also issued a warning to Prince Harry and urged him to stick to what he knows best because Meghan is rumored to be pushing for generational wealth which she intends to achieve via the international launch of her lifestyle brand As Ever.

In their thoughts about Prince Harry the source said, “he’s really great at service — look at the success of his Invictus charity. He really should just stick with that.”

Even though “I think Harry’s banking on speaking engagements for income right now. I don’t think they leave the house much. Meghan does, maybe, but not so much Harry,” they said before signing off.