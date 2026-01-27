Why Princess Diana kept her sickness under wraps? Expert reveals
Princess Diana did not disclised about her health ordeal to King Charles
Prince Diana kept her health struggles a secret from King Charles before their wedding.
The former Princess of Wales, who was diagnosed with bulimia, told Royal biographer Andrew Morton that she had an extreme reaction to her condition ahead of her wedding with King Charles
In her tapes for Morton, Diana later admitted the extent of her condition.
“I ate everything I could possibly find, which amused my sister, and nobody understood what was going on there,” said Diana. “It was very hush-hush. I was as sick as a parrot that night. It was such an indication of what was going on.”
Speaking about her wedding day, Diana had added: “I was very, very calm, deathly calm,” said Diana. “I felt I was a lamb to the slaughter. I knew it and couldn't do anything about it. My last night of freedom was with Jane at Clarence House.
“I remember being so in love with my husband that I couldn't take my eyes off him. He was going to look after me. Well, was I wrong on that assumption? I realised I had taken on an enormous role but had no idea what I was going into - but no idea,” she said.
