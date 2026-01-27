Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are finally feeling Hollywood’s ruthlessness: ‘It’s a very bitter blow’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry appear to have reached the point where decisions have to be made, not just for their future but also their careers now that Netflix has renewed their contract with an agreement worth over $100 million.

For those unversed with the renewal, it came as part of a natural progression since their move to the US back in 2020.

But apart from the new package it appears the entire approach will change, as per claims by royal author Duncan Larcombe.

According to Express he feels this is largely happening because “if they go on to lose all of their Netflix deal, it's going to come as a very bitter blow to them.”

This is despite the fact that “largely, it's been a success story for them personally since they stepped down as working royals.” However, for anyone “if it means selling the family silver, you don't want to get into a situation where you don't make full money for it.”

This is why he feels in effect, “they've sold themselves out,” but mainly because “they've run out of truth bombs,” allegedly.

After all, in the business world it’s a fact that “if they're not making headlines and, more importantly, if viewers are turning off in their droves, then companies like Netflix are ruthless, and they're not going to carry them just because they're the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

Hence, they must feel forced right now to ‘figure something out’ because “the number of projects they've announced since they left the UK that have hit the ground and been a success is actually quite small.”

Plus, “Harry needs to reconcile with family as well because that's where their Netflix deal comes from - it's their access to the Royal Family,” he said before signing off.