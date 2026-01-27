Prince Harry’s emotions turn worrying as the weight of the world falls on his shoulders

Despite having gone from his UK court appearance, to standing beside Meghan Markle for the Sundance Film Festival premiere of their new Girls Scouts documentary, Cookie Queens, Prince Harry’s body language and emotional health was what became the talk of the town.

A well placed insider has even gone as far as to say he is looking more and more like a ‘wreck’ right now, because “he’s acting and feeling like the weight of the world’s on his shoulders.”

But that isn’t the only thing that is making him look like this wreck because, according to the insider a lot of it has to do with King Charles’ battle against cancer as well as the mix of his brother and him being at odds.

With that adding to his “guilt and worry” they claim its not all because another addition in recent days is “the fact he’s got very few friends and rumored money.”

All in all “it’s no wonder he’s a wreck,” the source added before admitting another worrying revelation which is that “the guy’s barely sleeping. He’s consumed by worry.”

Before concluding they also said, “When it all falls down, it’ll be messy as all hell, to say the least.”

For those unversed, the prince himself has touched on these fears in admissions to the court as well. At the time he said, “by standing up here and taking a stand against them, this has continued to come after me,” he had told the presiding judge.