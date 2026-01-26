Virginia teen fatally stabs father in home dispute
Officers found an adult man suffering from a stab wound to the chest
A father has died after being stabbed during an argument with his teenage son, ending in a murder charge in Botetourt County, Virginia.
According to ABC’s WSET, the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a home on Old Fincastle Road in the early hours of Saturday, January 24, following reports of violence inside the property.
When officers arrived, they found an adult man suffering from a stab wound to the chest. Despite urgent life-saving efforts at the scene, the man died from his injuries, authorities said.
Investigators believe the stabbing followed a heated argument between the father and his 16-year-old son. In a statement, the sheriff’s office said the confrontation became tense inside the home, ending with the fatal injury.
The teenager was also found with cuts to his legs, though police stressed these injuries were not sustained during the argument. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment before being taken into custody.
As the investigation unfolded, the teenager was charged with second-degree murder, discharging a firearm inside a residence, brandishing a firearm, and two counts of domestic assault against family members.
Sheriff’s officials said the incident was isolated and posed no wider risk to the public.
“There is no ongoing threat,” the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office said as the case remains under active investigation.
Because the suspect is a minor, authorities said no further details will be released at this stage.
