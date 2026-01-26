Blind man robbed after Bradford woman steals his valuable guitars
The theft happened during her guest stay over at victim's apartment
A Bradford woman has been convicted of felony theft after stealing three guitars from the apartment of a blind man, a jury has found.
Samantha Hinchman was found guilty of felony theft on 20 January and is due to be sentenced on 5 March, according to the McKean County District Attorney’s Office, reports NBC’s WGRZ.
Prosecutors said the theft happened in February 2024 after the victim allowed Hinchman to stay at his apartment overnight. While he was asleep, the guitars went missing.
Surveillance footage shown to the jury allegedly showed Hinchman and co-defendant Justin Anderson leaving the building with the instruments.
Two of the guitars were later taken to a music shop in Jamestown, where the owner testified they were worth nearly $4,000. After learning the instruments were stolen, he cancelled payment and handed them over to police, prosecutors said.
Anderson previously pleaded guilty to felony theft last year. Hinchman was also charged with conspiracy, but jurors were unable to reach a unanimous verdict on that count, resulting in a hung jury.
Hinchman will be sentenced next month on the felony theft conviction. The case was brought by Bradford Police and prosecuted by the McKean County District Attorney’s Office.
