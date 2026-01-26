Prince William 'strongly' opposed as King Charles could reopen old wounds
Prince William believes King Charles olive branch to Harry and Meghan Markle is "too much, too soon"
Prince William is ‘strongly opposed to King Charles expected olive branch to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Royal expert Rob Shuter has claimed that King Charles is quietly considering a 'dramatic and deeply personal' move to mend his fractured relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle by opening the gates of Balmoral Castle to them.
The royal insider said inside palace walls, the idea is proving divisive.
The palace source claims, “William is strongly opposed. He believes it’s too much, too soon — and fears it could reopen wounds that have barely begun to heal.”
Rob writes, those close to William say Balmoral is anything but neutral ground. “It is where loyalties are tested, where family history weighs heaviest — and where the brothers’ rift could either mend or fracture beyond repair.”
However, the source says still, the monarch appears resolute.
With the royal divide now stretching across years and continents, King Charles reportedly sees this as one of the last meaningful gestures left — “not as monarch, but as a father”.
“He knows time is precious,” the insider said adds “This is about family, not protocol.”
Moreover, in his opinion, the expert says if extended, the invitation would mark one of the most intimate overtures yet in the Meghan and Harry saga — and could “redefine the future of the royal family’s most painful divide”.
