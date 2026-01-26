King Charles quietly considering 'dramatic, deeply personal' move for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

King Charles is considering to open the gates of his most private sanctuary for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

A royal expert has claimed that King Charles is quietly considering a ‘dramatic and deeply personal’ move to mend his fractured relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

This has been claimed by royal expert Rob Shuter in his substack after Prince Harry reunited with his family in California after UK trip.

Rob claims King Charles is considering to open the gates of his most private sanctuary, Balmoral Castle for Meghan and Harry.

The King appears resolute.

He added Charles latest move signals ‘trust, forgiveness, genuine desire to heal’ rift with Prince Harry and Meghan.

The royal expert said, “This is not Buckingham Palace. Balmoral is different. It is Charles’ home. Personally owned by the monarch and held by the royal family since Queen Victoria and Prince Albert purchased it in 1852, the sprawling Scottish estate has long served as the Windsors’ emotional refuge — a place of tradition, privacy, and unguarded family time. And now, sources say, Charles may be willing to share it.”

The palace insider tells Rob, “This is Charles’ most personal residence. Offering Harry and Meghan time at Balmoral is an enormous gesture. It signals trust, forgiveness, and a genuine desire to heal.”

The source continued to claim the proposal would not involve any transfer of ownership or permanent arrangement.

Instead, Harry and Meghan would be invited to stay during select family gatherings, and the royal expert believes it is a ‘carefully calibrated olive branch’ designed to show the door to reconciliation is still open.