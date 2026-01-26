Princess Kate shows 'unique superpower' with major health update
Princess Kate had a meaningful outing followed by a key health update
Princess Kate’s special outing showed that she has a "unique royal superpower".
The Princess of Wales made a poignant visit to the hospital where she recieved her cancer treatment in early 2025.
At the Royal Marsden hospital, she spoke to people who were undergoing treatment at the time and raised their spirits by being honest about her own experience.
She also noted that Kate’s first hand experience with the ordeal must have "added an extra layer" in her ability to understand and listen.
"Her empathy is prompted by personal and shared experience rather than the imagined variety, where someone will try to put themselves into someone else’s shoes while they’re communicating with them," added Judi.
During her visit, the mom-of-three notably shared that she was in remission. Sharing a statement to social media, she wrote, "It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focused on recovery. As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal.''
