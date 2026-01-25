Sarah Ferguson warned of legal action if she pens memoir exposing royal secrets

Sarah Ferguson is being warned of legal action as she prepares material to write a bombshell memoir exposing royal secrets, a source has revealed.

According to OK! Magazine, the former Duchess of York was seen taking diaries as she moves out of Royal Lodge over King Charles orders.

Fergie and Andrew were stripped of their royal titles and were ordered to vacate the 30-room mansion over their links to Jeffrey Epstein.

Now, an insider said that Ferguson has been gathering personal diaries and may be planning a tell-all.

"Sarah is already moving boxes out of the mansion, and they are said to contain years of personal diaries,” a source said.

They added, There is anxiety that these notebooks could form the backbone of a highly lucrative tell-all, something many would see as a line being crossed."

"There is a feeling she is preparing an escape route, financially and reputationally. People around her are worried she believes a memoir is her last remaining leverage, and that is why warnings are being issued now rather than later,” they added.

The tipster further noted that Ferguson “feels a tell-all book would solve her financial problems, but it's not all about that.”

However, she is “being quietly warned by the most senior figures in the royal family not to go rogue as it could unleash a torrent of legal action over any claims she makes in her book.

“Like Andrew, she is being quietly told that if she agrees to shut up her life will be secretly funded for the rest of her days. The last thing the royals need is another tell-all book like Prince Harry's Spare."