Kate Middleton makes major change to Prince George’s family life leaving one royal fuming

Kate Middleton has been making some major moves away from Buckingham Palace and is allegedly working behind the scenes to ensure her son Prince George is closer to her side of the family. However, in doing so she’s started to incur Queen Camilla’s wrath.

The whole thing has been revealed by a well placed insider that is close to RadarOnline and according to their findings this has happened because “there has been a conscious effort to keep George close to his parents and the Middleton side of the family.”

In doing so Queen Camilla has seen the short end of the stick emerge, which has meant the “limiting informal contact” with her.

To many in the Queen’s circle “it's being interpreted in some circles as a snub,” whereas those that are nearer to the Princess of Wales warn this is nothing but her momma bear tendencies in action because it’s “as protective and intentional.”

The same insider also attempted to explain the reasons behind Kate’s sudden shift in family dynamics and preferences by saying, “Kate is fiercely focused on controlling her children's environment. Given the tension she feels toward Camilla, she is far more comfortable reinforcing George's bond with William and her own parents.”

Even “George follows that lead, and at his age, that alignment speaks volumes,” the concluded by saying.