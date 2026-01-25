Prince William 'soft launching' Prince George as future monarch?

Prince William is said to be “soft launching” Prince George into public life as he gradually introduces to royal duties in a careful way, claimed an insider.

According to sources, the 12-year-old’s each appearance is carefully planned by the Prince of Wales to show how he intends to modernize the monarchy in the future.

The second-in-line to the British throne attends royal events so he can observe and learn how the royal family operates.

George recently attended events like the Festival of Remembrance with his mother while William was away in Brazil.

"Nothing about George's public life is accidental,” an insider told OK! Magazine. “Each appearance is carefully chosen – from his role at the coronation to his calm presence at Remembrance – to allow him to absorb how the institution works by observation rather than instruction.”

“He is being taught to read a room, to wait, to listen, and to carry himself with quiet authority,” they added.

Another source noted that William “is deliberately resisting any sense that his son is being pushed into the spotlight.

“The emphasis is on education, not exhibition. George is being introduced to public life as a student of the role rather than a performer, with each appearance structured to help him understand how to watch, listen, and absorb what the job of king will eventually demand, without ever becoming the focus himself."

Speaking of King Charles, the insider said that he “continues to act as the emotional and ethical anchor of the family, projecting calm judgment and resilience, particularly as he navigates his health challenges.

“Many close to the institution believe his most enduring achievement may not be a single reform or reign milestone, but the quiet preparation of William and Catherine to lead in a way that balances empathy with intellect, and tradition with modern judgment – with that now extending to their children like George."