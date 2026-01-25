Meghan Markle's personal connection to 'Cookie Queen' revealed

Meghan Markle raves about 'Cookie Queen': 'I am proud'

Cookie Queen, a new documentary about Girl Scouts, has a special place in Meghan Markle, who serves as an executive producer on the project with her husband, Prince Harry.



The reason for this is simple: she was a Girl Scout herself as a child in California, and her troop leader was her mom, Doria Ragland.

A blast from the past as Meghan Markle served as a girl scout in her childhood

She further sheds light on her personal connection to the documentary, which was screened at the Sundance Film Festival.

“As a former Girl Scout myself, with my mom as my troop leader, I have a personal affinity for this film,” the Duchess of Sussex tells Deadline.

She continues, “I’m proud that all our conversations and collaboration have led to Archewell Productions partnering with this award-winning team to executive produce this incredibly captivating documentary.”

“When we first viewed the early footage, it was immediately something we wanted to be involved in,” the Cookie Queen's executive producer notes.

“The creative point of view, the edgy yet humanizing tone, and the glimpse behind the scenes of such a nostalgic — and also modern — tradition of Girl Scout Cookie season are absolutely irresistible.”

The documentary is an effort by Archewell Productions, which the royal couple founded in 2020, to highlight “thought-provoking and diverse narratives that underscore our common humanity and celebrate community” across film, television, documentaries and podcasts."