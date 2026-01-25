Meghan Markle objects to King Charles over biased rules?

Meghan Markle writes letter to King Charles to air grievances over 'different rules'

Meghan Markle reportedly has an estranged relationship with the royal family. An example of this is an alleged letter she wrote to the monarch.



In it, the Duke of Sussex, according to royal expert Neil Sean, complained about facing "different rules" when using the Her Royal Highness title for commercial purposes.

"Meghan Markle wants some answers from His Majesty the King," the royal commentator claims on his YouTube channel in 2023.

He adds, “She tried to set up a meeting with him, she sent him a letter and wanted a one-to-one to explain exactly the problems she's encountered ever since becoming a member of the British monarchy.”

Her main point of contention is that Sarah Ferguson was, at the time, using her royal title, Duchess of York, to promote her writing career.

“The thing that really riles Meghan is that Fergie pops up on things like the ITV daytime show This Morning, Loose Women and billing herself as the Duchess of York, selling books and possibly doing adverts all under the Royal Family," Neil notes.

“Meghan and Harry seemingly don't understand why it's a different rule for her," the royal expert claims on his channel.

It is worth noting that the late Queen Elizabeth II reportedly declined Harry and Meghan's request to continue as "part-time" royals after they stepped away from the Firm in 2020.

At the time, they, per reports, also agreed not to use their HRH titles for business purposes. But last year, Markle, contrary to the agreement, did use her title on a gift card she signed, which was shown to her friend Jamie Kern on a podcast.