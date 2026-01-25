Princess Eugenie draws a clear line with Andrew after cutting off contact

Princess Eugenie has drawn a clear line with her father, former Prince Andrew, reportedly cutting off all contact with him.

It happened after the former Duke of York was stripped of his royal titles and was ordered to vacate the Royal Lodge due to his past links to Jeffrey Epstein.

According to an insider, the 35-year-old royal princess has distanced herself from her father, which is being described as a major blow to him.

The source told Radar Online that Beatrice made the decision after months of reflection, following renewed scrutiny of Andrew and Epstein scandal.

Speaking of her decision, the insider said, "There has been a total breakdown in communication," adding, "There are no calls, no messages, no attempts to bridge the gap.

“Eugenie has drawn a clear line and, after months of reflection, has decided she will not engage with her father at all,” they added.

“Those close to her say this is not a temporary pause but a settled and deliberate decision."

The source further added that while losing titles and his 30-room mansion has been hard for Andrew, Eugenie cutting off all ties has been a much painful blow.

"The loss of his public role and status was painful, but this has cut much deeper,” the insider said of Andrew.

They continued, “Being shut out by Eugenie has affected him on an emotional level that titles and reputation never touched.

“Those around him say it has left him feeling isolated and personally wounded in a way he was unprepared for."