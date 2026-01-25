Meghan Markle branded as 'too attractive' for being in the kitchen

Celebrity chef gets candid about Meghan Markle's Netflix series

In her Netflix lifestyle series, Meghan Markle shows off her culinary skills, which include baking and creating flavourful dishes.



But celebrity chef Rosemary Shrager believes the Duchess of Sussex is too "attractive" for being in a kitchen.

"She would probably give me the impression she's too attractive to be doing it," she tells The Mirror on a lighter note, before adding she has yet to watch the show.

In addition, Shrager also believes Markle would not strike her as a person who is willing to get her "hands dirty" in a bustling kitchen, working under pressure, around professional chefs.

"I don't know anybody else who's seen it, but I think it's because we're in the industry. She's a lady – she's not exactly going to get her hands dirty if she has to get into the kitchen with a brigade of chefs. I can't imagine her doing that, but I might be wrong."

Her remarks come on the heels of reports claiming Netflix is not interested in renewing the contract it had with the Sussexes in 2020 for $100 million.

"The deal is done; no more shows will be made. Netflix feel they've got all they can from the couple. Netflix were clever in that they got a hell of a lot of viewers for the first documentary series, and knew, realistically, it would prove the zenith of content from the Montecito pair," an insider told The Sun.

According to a source, the streamer is not satisfied with the royal couple's work, stating, "They're not unhappy with how things turned out — they got those initial hits, and produced one of the most talked-about shows of all time."

It is worth noting that the deal was struck between Netflix and Harry and Markle soon after they stepped away from the royal family in 2020.