Princess Beatrice hit by bad news amid Andrew, Sarah Ferguson scandal

Princess Beatrice has been hit with more bad news after a project linked to her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s interior company, Banda Property, went into administration.

According to The Mirror, the £125 million Masthead Ocean Club development on Australia’s Gold Coast, which Banda Property worked on, collapsed, leaving backers £10 million out of pocket.

This comes as Beatrice deals with family tensions surrounding her “disgraced” father Andrew and mother Sarah Ferguson.

Insiders close to Beatrice have claimed that she is trying to stay close to her father, who now goes by Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, while also keeping a good relationship with the wider royal family.

A source said she is "trying to walk the fine line of not cutting her father off and yet remaining close with the royal family.”

However, her younger sister, Princess Eugenie, is said to have distanced herself from Andrew and Fergie due to the ongoing controversy over their past ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Speaking on it, royal expert Afua Hagan told Good Morning Britain "This is not a surprise. This is definitely about self-preservation on her part.”

“For herself, for her young family, for her husband, for her interests, for the charities she's associated with. I think she doesn't want guilt by association.

"I think there's also the element of he is not apologising to any of the victims in this whole Epstein scandal and we do know he has denied the allegations levelled against him. He does not seem to have any remorse and that does not sit well with her."