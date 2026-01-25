NASA plans historic lunar flyby for upcoming crewed mission

NASA is all set to send humans back to the Moon’s Vicinity with the Artemis II mission. The mission is mainly a crucial flight test that will prove the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft are ready to carry astronauts on long-term space missions.

With an increased focus on human spaceflight and national capability, the agency is all set to advance with renewed purpose. The upcoming major milestone is the launch of the Artemis II mission, which will send astronauts to prepare for a sustained American return to the lunar surface.

The prime motive behind these accomplishments is to encourage immediate action while pursuing ambitious goals and delivering tangible results.

Beyond Earth: Pioneering the next era of space exploration

NASA officials have confirmed that the agency is well positioned to continue building on its current progress.

Under Trump's administration, American astronauts are expected to return to the Moon by 2028 and begin securing a foothold supported by a lunar base. NASA will also continue discovery missions including bringing the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope into operation before the end of the year.

The agency aims to develop next-generation nuclear propulsion designed to expand mission capabilities and enable further travel into the solar system. To achieve this, the clearly defined mission calls for strong partnerships with industry and global allies.

Entering the second year of President Trump’s second term, NASA will focus on extending American leadership by pursuing discoveries in space that will shape humanity's future for decades to come.

Furthermore, this mission will serve as a critical flight test for the technologies that will eventually carry humans to Mars.