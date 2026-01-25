'Disgraced' ex-Prince Andrew’s new move revealed amid Royal Lodge eviction
Former Prince Andrew is set to vacate the Royal Lodge by the end of this month, per reports
‘Disgraced’ Andrew has reportedly decided not to take the new royal home given to him by King Charles ahead of Royal Lodge eviction.
According to reports, the former royal is exploring a potential move abroad as he retreats further from public life.
Speaking on it, royal author Andrew Lownie claimed the 65-year-old may move to the Middle East, including Bahrain, as a refuge from relentless media scrutiny in UK,
He told Page Six, “Certainly, he is likely to go out there. He’s going (to) be away from press scrutiny … and it’ll be nice and sunny.”
“The shooting season is still on, so I think he’s likely to stay in Britain for the moment,” Lownie added. “We’re not going to be told the full story."
Andrew, who was stripped of his royal titles, was also ordered to vacate the 30-room mansion due to his past association to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
This comes after a report by Radar Online revealed that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has “allowed” his residence to go “unchecked” for years.
“The understanding was always that Andrew’s occupancy of the Lodge would be an actively managed arrangement," an insider said.
They added, “Not a case of leaving a valuable historic property to look after itself. Regular inspections are a basic safeguard for buildings of this age and significance.”
It "inevitably prompts concern about whether deeper, less visible areas of the property have been neglected as well,” they concluded.
-
Kate Middleton's rise sparks 'tensions' within royal family
-
Meghan exposed her future royal game plan during Prince Harry engagement interview
-
Prince George steps up as royal family adapts to Andrew, Prince Harry absence
-
Kate Middleton makes major change to Prince George’s family life leaving one royal fuming
-
Sarah Ferguson warned of legal action if she pens memoir exposing royal secrets
-
King Charles makes a move so drastic it goes against Prince William, Camilla
-
Prince William 'soft launching' Prince George as future monarch?
-
Kate Middleton still upset over Prince William alleged affair with Rose Hanbury