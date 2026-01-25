'Disgraced' ex-Prince Andrew’s new move revealed amid Royal Lodge eviction

‘Disgraced’ Andrew has reportedly decided not to take the new royal home given to him by King Charles ahead of Royal Lodge eviction.

According to reports, the former royal is exploring a potential move abroad as he retreats further from public life.

Speaking on it, royal author Andrew Lownie claimed the 65-year-old may move to the Middle East, including Bahrain, as a refuge from relentless media scrutiny in UK,

He told Page Six, “Certainly, he is likely to go out there. He’s going (to) be away from press scrutiny … and it’ll be nice and sunny.”

“The shooting season is still on, so I think he’s likely to stay in Britain for the moment,” Lownie added. “We’re not going to be told the full story."



Andrew, who was stripped of his royal titles, was also ordered to vacate the 30-room mansion due to his past association to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

This comes after a report by Radar Online revealed that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has “allowed” his residence to go “unchecked” for years.

“The understanding was always that Andrew’s occupancy of the Lodge would be an actively managed arrangement," an insider said.

They added, “Not a case of leaving a valuable historic property to look after itself. Regular inspections are a basic safeguard for buildings of this age and significance.”

It "inevitably prompts concern about whether deeper, less visible areas of the property have been neglected as well,” they concluded.