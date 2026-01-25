Prince Harry wants Royals on board for love of 'commercial indicators'

Prince Harry is looking to commercially redeem himself with the help of the Royal Family.

The Duke of Sussex wants to make amends with the Royals since his deal with streaming giants including Netflix and Spotify no longer seem beneficial.

Royal author Duncan Larcombe suggests: "If they go on to lose all of their Netflix deal, it's going to come as a very bitter blow to them."

Larcombe says. "Largely, it's been a success story for them personally since they stepped down as working royals. But if it means selling the family silver, you don't want to get into a situation where you don’t make full money for it."

"Effectively they've sold themselves out, but they've run out of truth bombs," he says. "If they're not making headlines and, more importantly, if viewers are turning off in their droves, then companies like Netflix are ruthless and they're not going to carry them just because they're the Duke and Duchess of Sussex."

"They have to figure something out because the number of projects they've announced since they left the UK that have hit the ground and been a success is actually quite small," Larcombe says. "They've had quite a few failures."