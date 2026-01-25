King Charles has ONE strict policy to add 'whimsical touch' on estate

King Charles has a strict policy on his farm when it comes to the health of plants.

His Majesty, who is a celebrated environmentalist, does not allow any pesticides on his land.

The i Paper, who paid a visit to the King’s Trust works at the 76-year-old’s Gloucestershire estate, tells

Expert Daniel Windham writes for Mirror: “Chemical pesticides are entirely prohibited, with plants and soil nurtured through organic methods. Irrigation does not rely on mains water; instead, rainwater collected from the main residence sustains the flourishing walled kitchen garden, demonstrating a system built to reduce waste and optimise natural resources.”

He added: “Rather than pursuing perfection, gardeners allow nature to take its own course, embracing imperfections instead of correcting or removing them.”

“Adding a whimsical touch, the King has placed a garden gnome that he regularly moves throughout the grounds, nestled among woodland plantings and a nationally significant collection of 160 broadleaf hosta varieties,” noted Daniel.