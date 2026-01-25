Royals

King Charles has ONE strict policy to add 'whimsical touch' on estate

King Charles takes great care of the environment on his Gloucestershire estate

By Eleen Bukhari
January 25, 2026
King Charles has a strict policy on his farm when it comes to the health of plants.

His Majesty, who is a celebrated environmentalist, does not allow any pesticides on his land.

The i Paper, who paid a visit to the King’s Trust works at the 76-year-old’s Gloucestershire estate, tells

Expert Daniel Windham writes for Mirror: “Chemical pesticides are entirely prohibited, with plants and soil nurtured through organic methods. Irrigation does not rely on mains water; instead, rainwater collected from the main residence sustains the flourishing walled kitchen garden, demonstrating a system built to reduce waste and optimise natural resources.”

He added: “Rather than pursuing perfection, gardeners allow nature to take its own course, embracing imperfections instead of correcting or removing them.”

“Adding a whimsical touch, the King has placed a garden gnome that he regularly moves throughout the grounds, nestled among woodland plantings and a nationally significant collection of 160 broadleaf hosta varieties,” noted Daniel.

