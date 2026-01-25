Meghan Markle makes 'calculated' move as she faces major setbacks

Royal expert reveals strategic move Meghan Markle played amid dip in popularity

It appears Meghan Markle did not have a new year beginning, which she may have expected, as she has faced not one but two setbacks.



Firstly, her popularity in Britain, according to a YouGov poll, has taken a record dip. No more than 19% of those polled say they share a positive view of the mom-of-two.

A second setback came in the wake of season two of her Netflix lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan. According to a People report, there are "currently no plans for a third season."

However, the Duchess of Sussex has a reputation for 'never giving up'. So, in light of this, a royal commentator says she has made a "calculated" move to shine her stars in public.

It's by posting a throwback snap on Instagram, but not just any photo; it was a memory she shared with her husband, Prince Harry, while on a trip to Botswana.

According to expert Alicia Liberty, she specifically aimed the image at the '2016 nostalgia trend' because, at the time, her popularity was at its peak.

"It deliberately anchored her current brand to a time when she enjoyed peak popularity, glowing coverage and complete control of the narrative," the royal expert writes in the Express.

"This wasn't about sentimentality or looking back fondly - it was a calculated throwback designed to spark engagement and pull focus back onto her," she opines.

Meanwhile, Harry's security detail in the UK has been resolved, and Markle might return with him to the country she left five years ago.