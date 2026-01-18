Meryl Streep to return in 'Mamma Mia 3'?

Stellan Skarsgård weighs in on Meryl Streep returning in 'Mamma Mia 3'

It is not the first time, but the rumour is beginning to make rounds that Meryl Streep, who played Donna, might return in Mamma Mia 3.



But the problem is Donna died in 2018 in the sequel Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. However, Stellan Skarsgard, who played Bill Anderson, gave fans hope.

“She can be brought back from the dead — everybody can be brought back from the dead in the movies — and in the movies, she’s fantastic,” the 74-year-old said during the 2026 Golden Globes.

Stellan Skarsgard as Bill Anderson

The actor, who played Donna's former fling, also says, “A lot of people are working on it to bring her back."

Meanwhile, Meryl is vocal about returning to the role, “If there’s an idea that excites me, I’m totally there. I’m up for anything."

"I told Judy that if she could figure out a way to reincarnate Donna, I’m into that. Or it could be like in one of those soap operas where Donna comes back and reveals it was really her twin sister that died. We may have to call it Grand-Mamma Mia! by the time we make it!" she previously told Vogue’s Oral History of Mamma Mia!.

It is worth noting that Mamma Mia 3 has not officially announced yet.